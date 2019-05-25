Joan C. Toman, 87, Rotonda West, Florida died May 23, 2019. Born February 15, 1932 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.



Married to the love of her life, Edward, in 1951. Was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother, and a friend to many. She was a seamstress for Sears Roebuck and Company and part-time instructor at the Loveland Center. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City, Florida.



Joan is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed, her parents, Nellie and John Zeralsky, her brother William, and great granddaughter, Ashley. She is survived by her three children: Joseph of Olive Branch, MS, Nancy Arambasick of Rotonda West, Florida, and Bryan, of South Gulf Cove, Fl, her sister, Dorothy Suckovitch of Davidsville, Pa., six grandchildren, Bruce, Greg, Ian, Sara, Shawnnette, and Stephanie, twelve great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm with a Rosary Service at 7:30pm at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, Englewood Chapel, Englewood, Florida.



Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and entombment will be at Gulf Pines Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238.