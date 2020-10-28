Joan E. Mills
June 26, 1944-Oct. 24, 2020
Joan E. Mills, 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1944, in New York, N.Y. to Sydney and Mary (Thom) Smith.
Joan married the love of her life, Derrick Arthur Mills on April 20, 1968. They spent 43 wonderful years together before Derrick passed away.
Joan was the executive director of Pawling Community Resource and Service Center before retiring. She relocated from Pawling, N.Y. to Port Charlotte, Fla.
Joan was a member and volunteer of the Rotunda Elks Lodge, Back Pack Kidz and the Charlotte Players. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life.
Joan was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her loving daughters, Dana Mills and Darby (Neil) Dellea and treasured grandchildren, Cameron, Derrick, Ciara and Emma.
There will be no local services. Joan will be inurned in New York at a future date.
Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Back Pack Kidz, 24440 Manchester Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33980.
