1/
Joan E. Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. Mills

June 26, 1944-Oct. 24, 2020

Joan E. Mills, 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1944, in New York, N.Y. to Sydney and Mary (Thom) Smith.

Joan married the love of her life, Derrick Arthur Mills on April 20, 1968. They spent 43 wonderful years together before Derrick passed away.

Joan was the executive director of Pawling Community Resource and Service Center before retiring. She relocated from Pawling, N.Y. to Port Charlotte, Fla.

Joan was a member and volunteer of the Rotunda Elks Lodge, Back Pack Kidz and the Charlotte Players. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life.

Joan was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her loving daughters, Dana Mills and Darby (Neil) Dellea and treasured grandchildren, Cameron, Derrick, Ciara and Emma.

There will be no local services. Joan will be inurned in New York at a future date.

Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Back Pack Kidz, 24440 Manchester Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33980.

Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Dana and family. We are shocked and saddened to hear of your mom's passing. She was always such a friendly, warm and kind person. Buelah and I have many fond memories of her in our yearly Florida visits. We loved our Oak Forrest condo that she was so kind to share with us over the last four years. Our sincere condolences to all the family.
Peter and Buelah LeBrun
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved