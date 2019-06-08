Joan Elizabeth Donaldson (nee Griffin) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on May 23rd, 2019. Joan was born on May 7th, 1945 in Hornell, New York to Lieutenant John J. Griffin, US Navy, who was serving in the Pacific, and Elizabeth Griffin (nee Nugent). Joan attended St. Ann's School, Hornell High School, and received a B.A. in English from College of New Rochelle as well as a M.A. in English from Cleveland State University.



Married to Patrick Francis Donaldson in 1967, Joan and Pat raised two sons together, John Patrick and Ryan Edward, in Chicago, IL, Rocky River, OH and, Baltimore, MD. Joan taught English for over 35 years at Mercy High School (Baltimore), Nazareth Academy (Chicago), Bay Village High School (Cleveland), Seton High School (Baltimore), Towson Catholic (Baltimore), Oldfields School (Glencoe, MD, at which she was Chair of the English Department) and ended her teaching career at Edison College (Punta Gorda). She was passionate about her family, her friends, her students and, her faith. Her marathon phone conversations with people she cared about were legendary-she always liked "to make a long story longer." Joan especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren; they loved each other to the moon and back.



Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, Joan bravely endured four clinical trials and extensive treatment at the University of South Florida's Moffitt Cancer Center. She met this challenge with grace, good humor, her unrelenting faith and, always, with a smile.



Joan enjoyed a lifetime of sailing with her family on the Chesapeake, along Cape Cod, in the Greek Isles and, Southwest Florida. She loved literature, writing and, was an accomplished pianist. She wrote a book of poetry and a memoir about her family and fight with cancer, both of which will be published posthumously.



Joan is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Patrick; her sons, John (Caroline) and Ryan (Meghan); her devoted sister, Betsy; six grandchildren: Griffin, Jack, Tate, Lucy, Price and, Renny; her sisters-in-law: Mary, Georgia, Patricia, Ruth and, Rita; her brothers-in-law: Edward, Jim, John, Bill and, Chris; and many nieces and nephews and, their children.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, Florida on June 15th at 11am. Internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hornell, New York at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to . Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook. Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL. Read More Listen to Obituary