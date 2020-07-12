Joan Field Griffin, 80, of Sarasota and formerly of Englewood, Fla., died June 19, 2020, in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
She was born September 14, 1939, in Port Angeles, Wash.
and retired to Florida in 1992 with her husband the late Lawrence M. Griffin from Jamestown, N.Y.
Joan was a Registered Nurse in surgery at Jamestown General Hospital and Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital in Elmira, N.Y. She was a Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star #648 in Elmira Heights, N.Y. She was a past president of the Florida Women's Senior Golf Association. She was also a member of Englewood United Methodist Church and a long time singer in the choir.
Joan is survived by three children, Deborah Griffin Swan of Auburn Hills, Mich.; Steven (Keli) Griffin of Moorpark, Calif.; Brian Griffin of Cincinnati, Ohio; Sister Toni (Prapon) Vanasupa of Bay City, Mich.; four grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremey) Angiola of Atlanta, Ga.; Megan (Joshua) Weismantel of Overland Park, Kan.; Chase Griffin of Moorpark, Calif.; and Paige Griffin of Moorpark, Calif.
Memorial donations may be made to either the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223; or Hospice of Southwest Florida, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238
A memorial service is planned for the fall. You may express condolences to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com
.