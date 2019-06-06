On May 20, 2019 Joan Frances McLoughlin passed away at her home with her family by her side. Joan Frances was born on December 9, 1930 in Irvington, NJ to Joseph and Elizabeth Ford McLoughlin. Joan was married to John "Jack" Howarth on December 29, 1951 who preceded her in death on August 2003.



Joan was a graduate of Union High School in Union New Jersey. Joan lived the first half of her life in Scotch Plains, NJ before her and Jack relocated to Sunny Port Charlotte, Florida. Joan was employed as a motivational speaker for weight loss at Lean Line and then as an Insurance Representative for State Farm Insurance and later at Nationwide Insurance. A former co-worker recently described Joan perfectly when she stated, "She was an angel on Earth, a friend to all, a mother to so many". Joan was dedicated and active volunteer in many organizations; Bayfront Hospital, Share the Blessings Ministry, Florida Special Olympics. There were so many more from the Democratic Club of Scotch Plains, Multiple PTA groups as well as Cub Scout leader and a volunteer at Church of St. Bartholomew the Apostle in South Plains, NJ. She was a member of Zonta International for 33 years, she held positions as Treasurer, Vice President, Board member and President. Joan's life of volunteer service is defined by John 3:18 "Dear Children, let us not love with words or speech but was actions and truth". She brought energy and caring to all that knew her.



Joan is survived by her four children, James, Kelly Anne, Robert and his wife Dianne and William; 8 grandchildren, Joelle, Ashley, Jacob, John, Amber, Emily, Alexis and Connor; two great grandchildren, Arianna and Grayson.



