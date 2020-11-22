Joann Elizabeth Royer Reed (10/18/1934 - 11/16/2020) On Monday, Nov. 17, 2020 Joann left her earthly body to join her family and friends in heaven. Joann was born and raised in Pleasant Gap, Centre County, Pa., to the late John Royer and Grace Ishler Royer. While living in Philadelphia, she met and married Richard V. Reed who predeceased her in 2019. Together they raised three children, Patricia, Chris (Donna), and Curt (Marguerite) Reed.
Joann was a classy lady who loved to cook, decorate her home, and entertain. She ran Emmanuel Dining Room for several years in Delaware, worked sets and props for Delaware Opera House, and ran Athena Philosophy group in Englewood, Florida where Joann and Richard have lived for the past 22 years. Joann and Richard were very active in the Oyster Creek Homeowners association. Joann enjoyed ceramics, reading, gardening, and going to the beach. She liked to remind us that "Loose lips sink ships" and "Don't let the big waves get you." But her favorite activity was hosting hungry family and friends around a table of food she lovingly created.
Joann will also be missed by her children and grandchildren, Zachary Higgins, Chris and Kyle Reed, Nicole and Brandon Reed. In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was predeceased by her sister, Jean Girometta and her grandson, Eammon Higgins.
Everyone, including Joann, comes into this world surrounded by others, and everyone needs help to get started in life. There is a lot of living between the cradle and the grave, but it can be summed up by mentioning the names of those closest to us. Everyone dies eventually, but few expect it. Most die too soon for their loved ones. No one's obituary mentions how much money they have in the bank. Life will go on even after we are gone, but hopefully someone will smile when they remember us.
A private memorial for the family will be held over video conference followed by a burial in the spring. Sympathy cards may be sent to: 1001 Lakeside Drive Newark, DE 19711. In lieu of memorial flowers, the family suggests you give flowers to someone living who needs a reason to smile.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com