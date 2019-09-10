|
JOANN ELIZABETH SHOW 1948 - 2019
Joann Elizabeth (nee Ugi) Show passed away September 4rd She is survived by her fiance Philip Shondell and family, her son Adam Wilkie, his Wife Robin and her four grandchildren Tyler, Jayden, Alexxus, and Mariah. The family is holding a Celebration of her Life on September 14th at 2 pm at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. Her Family welcomes anyone who knew her and wanted to pay their respects to come.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Port Charlotte Chapel.