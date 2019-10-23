|
|
Joann Marie Molitor, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Joann was born April 26, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Stanley and Zoe Bilski. She relocated to Port Charlotte full time in 1992 and was employed by Dr. Mark Asperilla until
her retirement. After retirement she volunteered at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and St. Charles
Borromeo Catholic Church. She will always be remembered for her unique personality and shopping skills. May St. Peter welcome her thru the pearly gates and may she rest eternally in
God's Arms.
She leaves on Earth many wonderful family and friends; Joann is survived by her children, Jim, Jr., Linda Sue, Lisa Marie and Jeremy Shane Molitor; In-laws, Don and Diana Molitor, Carol Molitor, Pam Anderson, Bob and Norma Zollers; Step-brothers, Stanley, Bob, and Ken Bilski; grandchildren, Heather Molitor-Skowronski, James III and Christopher Molitor; Joann Johnson-Trevino, Kristen Cordova, Branden Trevino and Brittannie Franklin, Brieyice, Blaiaine Molitor ; great grandchildren, Preston Molitor, Jordan, Juliet, and Jeremiah Johnson, Zoe, Venus and Zane Skowronski, and Briella Lyn Carrender, Preston, Triston and Kaedon Williams.
Her husband, James, Sr., daughter, Lori Ann, daughter-in-law, Monica "Monkey" Molitor; maternal and her parents were called to be with God, prior to being called Home to Heaven.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral service at 11:00 AM,
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. www.tidewellhospice.org. or the
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel