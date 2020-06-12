JoAnne L. Faulkner, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Sat. May 30, at Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area in Marinette, Wis.



JoAnne was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. Her parents are the late Raymond and Mertyl Braun. She attended Riverside High School and worked at AC Spark Plug until attending cosmetology school. After getting her cosmetology license she worked at various hair salons until establishing the Hair Huts which she owned and operated until her retirement.



JoAnne married Richard "Doc" Faulkner in 1980 and helped raise his four children in New Berlin, Wis. After retiring Doc and JoAnne wintered in Punta Gorda, Fla., and spent summers at their home on Big Crawling Stone Lake outside of Lac Du Flambeau, Wis.



She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with friends in the Emerald Lake community in Florida. She was always up for a chat with neighbors while walking her dog.



Survivors include a daughter, Betty Mooney of Manitowoc, Wis., a son David (Mary) Tarmann of Crivitz, Wis., three step-daughters, Ann Faulkner of Silverthorne, Colo., and Julie and Patricia Faulkner of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Susan Long; two brothers-in-law James and Arthur (Loretta) Faulkner and two sisters-in-law, Susan (Richard) Hjort and Kathy (Matt) Feshbach. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



In addition to her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her husband Richard, stepson Todd, and brothers-in-law Tony Long and Pete Faulkner.



Per her wishes a private family service will be held later this summer at Lac Du Flambeau, Wis.



The family would like to say thank you to Dr. Shahran and ICU nurses Sara and Carla of Aurora Medical Center and Katherine of Unity Hospice who provided tender care, kindness, and empathy to us and JoAnne during the end of her life. We would also like to give a special thank you to brother-in-law Jim who was always there to lend a hand after Doc died and Lynne Wilford for running errands and checking in on JoAnne over the years. We are so grateful for all you did for our Mother.



