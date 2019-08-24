Home

Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Joe Barbata Obituary
Joe Barbata, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 22, 2019 with his loving children by his side.

Joe and his wife Jean moved their family to Port Charlotte in 1984. He worked for Swing, Kang, Chin Anesthesiology at St Joseph's Hospital (now Bayfront Health Port Charlotte). His wife Jean was the love of his life. After her passing, Joe married Diane several years later and moved to Seminole Lakes. He loved playing golf with his buddies from the Moose League and Seminole Lakes. He made many friends and had a contagious smile.

Joe was a great father and loved his children, Jeanny Barbata (Dave Upchurch), Janie Barbata Duke (Steve Duke) and Joe Barbata.

Joe loved dining with his "girls", Shaun Freeland, Lori Guzman and Cathy Dryburg.

He is survived and loved by the Beatty Clan, his Westchester Gold family, his Chubbyz family, Richie, Debbie and Brandon Peate and many many friends.

Joe will be remembered as the man that cared deeply for others and always had a kind word to say.

The family will receive friends at 11:00am till 12 noon, Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial will be at the Resurrection Cemetery in St Louis, MO.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
