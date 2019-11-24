Home

San Antonio Catholic Church
24445 Rampart Blvd
Punta Gorda, FL 33980
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
San Antonio Church
24445 Rampart Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL
Joel Stuart Dougherty


1934 - 2019
Joel Stuart Dougherty Obituary
Joel Stuart Dougherty, age 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida (formerly Montross, Virginia and Fairfax, Virginia) died at his home on November 13, 2019. Born in Washington, DC to the late John Edward and Evelyn Heikes Dougherty, Joe graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Arlington Virginia in 1951, attended the US Naval Academy, married and settled in Northern Virginia. In addition to Joe's tenure at IBM, where he worked as a contracts administrator until retirement, Joe previously was employed with Atlantic Research and Allis-Chalmers. In the early years of Joe's career, he was a life insurance agent with Columbus Mutual and New York Life Insurance Companies. Joe's Catholic faith, pragmatism and righteousness were the cornerstones of his character. Joe will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and love of politics.

Joe is survived by his children, Kathleen Dougherty Wisiackas (John), Kevin Dougherty (Nancy) and Keith Dougherty (Kim) and his grandchildren (Jess, John, Kylie, Jennifer, Kelly, Carolyn and Kevin). Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sheilah, and his brother, John ("Jack") Edward Dougherty II.

A Memorial Mass will be held at San Antonio Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida on December 4, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o San Antonio Church.
