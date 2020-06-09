JoElla Kay Boyle, 76, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully with her husband and son by her side on June 5, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Jo grew up in Shelbyville, Ind., and graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1962. She married John K. Boyle, also of Shelbyville, that same year. Jo and John spent most of their working years in Atlanta, Ga. In 1999 they retired to their home in Punta Gorda, Fla., but every summer they returned to their friends in Shelbyville.
Jo was preceded in death by her daughter, Tish Yvonne, and her mother and father Mary and Wray Murray. She is survived by John, her husband of 58 years, her son, John C. Boyle (Mary) of Ft. Myers, Fla., her sister Jackie (George) Kaffenberger of Ky., and their three daughters Brandi, Kari and Heather. Jo is also survived by a wonderful young lady, Saleah Taylor Howe of Shelbyville; a very special friend and kindred spirit.
Jo loved life. She never met a stranger and would spend hours laughing and talking with her friends. She loved to take center stage and play the role of the 'dumb blond', but she certainly was not that.
Jo started college at the age of 50, and four years later graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Business Administration while maintaining a 4.0-grade point average. Later she served as the Administrative Manager for the Director of the Government Accountability Office, Division of Economics and International Affairs in Washington DC.
Jo and her beautiful smile will be fondly remembered by everyone she met. The world needs people like Jo for she brought sunshine into all of our lives. A celebration of life will be held in Shelbyville at a later date.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Jo, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
