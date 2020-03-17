|
Joseph "Scott" Lydic of Englewood, Fla. passed away on March 9, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla.
Scott was born in Akron, Ohio to Paul "David" Lydic and Linda Kay Boarman on Sept. 14, 1969. He graduated from Woodridge High School in Coyahoga Falls, Ohio in 1988. He went on to serve in the United States Army First Infantry Division and was a Veteran of the Gulf War, Desert Storm. He worked as a professional truck driver for many years, most recently for Titan America as a ready-mix truck driver. Scott spent eleven years being involved with the Englewood Area Athletic Association as a board member, football coach, and cheerleading coach. He most enjoyed the company of his children and grandchildren.
Scott is survived by his foster parents, Harold and Karen Hosterman of Peninsula, Ohio; sister Tammy (Charlie) Hendershot of Doylestown, Ohio; sister Shonnett Krawszyk, of Peninsula, Ohio; sister Cappie (Frank) Wilson of Bethune, S.C.; brother Lee (Kim) Hosterman of Cape Coral, Fla.; brother David (Patty) Lydic of Coyahoga Falls, Ohio; son Ian Orman of Tampa, Fla., son Stephan Orman of North Port, Fla., daughter Blythe (Taylor) Reilly of Salt Lake City, Utah; son Cameron (Kristi) Lydic of North Port, Fla.; son Darian Lydic of Nashville, Tenn.; daughter Joscelyn Lamoureux of Laconia, N.H.; son Logan Lydic of Englewood, Fla.; most recent wife Lara Lydic of Rotonda West, Fla.; and multiple nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life held at the main football field of Englewood Area Athletic Association, 6751 San Casa Drive, Englewood, Florida from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. No calling hours will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lemon Bay Touchdown Club, PO Box 38, Englewood, FL 34295 in Scott's name.
Scott was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services. You may express your condolences to the family at lemonbayfh.com or dignitymemorial.com