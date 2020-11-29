1/1
John Andrew Minchak
John A. Minchak, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Yonkers, N.Y., graduated from Fairlawn, N.J. High School in 1949, earning his BSME and MSME from NewarK College of Engineering in 1953 & 1964, respectively. He worked for Curtis Wright and ITT in New Jersey and was with Xerox Corp. in Rochester, N.Y., for 30 years. He and his wife moved to Punta Gorda in 1997 where he enjoyed playing golf at Seminole Lakes. John is predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Annabelle, his brother Raymond, sister Rita and daughter-in law, Katherine Minchak. He will be greatly missed by his sons J. Andrew (Lisa), Christopher (Fadelia), and Peter; grandchildren Nickie (Christopher) Cummings, Annabelle, Greg (Daniella), Scott, Tarie, and Kyra Minchak and several great-grandchildren. John is also survived by sister Judith (Sam) Amberson, sister-in law Margaret Minchak, brother-in law John Garty and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society at 25200 Airport Rd. Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
