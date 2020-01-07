|
|
John B. Powers "Whitey", 76, of Rotonda West, Florida formerly of Brighton, Massachusetts passed away at Tidewell Hospice House on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a long illness.
John owned his own auto repair business in Brighton,
Massachusetts for over 30 years and retired at the age of 56.
He was an avid drag racer, golfer and Patriots fan. He was a beloved friend to many and will be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathryn (Gundel) Powers; his children Brian Powers and wife Rose, Steven Dionne, Tracy Fraatz and husband Jerry, Jennifer Tavares and husband Al; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; he is also survived by his brother Kevin Powers.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.