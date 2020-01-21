|
John (Jack) Dennis Sarles passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle against colon cancer. He was 74 Jack was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, to Robert Sarles and Lydia Gallagher on July 29, 1945.
He was a dedicated and loving husband to Marilyn (Lynn) Sarles, the best father to Shannon Brady and her husband Edward and an exceptional "Grampy" to Erin Brady. He is also survived by his brother Robert J. Sarles, sisters Karen McGinness, Pamela Carey, Victoria Brodbeck and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 and eventually joined the Greenburgh (New York) Police Department in 1972. He was one of the first Greenburgh officers to become a police officer/paramedic and he met his wife of 26 years there. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1995.
Jack and Lynn lived in Englewood since 1994 and have been active members of the Myakka Pines Golf Club, where Jack had a hole-in-one on March 18, 2013. They also spent many years traveling in Britain, Europe and the United States with family and friends. Jack and Lynn even celebrated a recent wedding anniversary by going skydiving.
In addition to golf and traveling, Jack enjoyed cooking and entertaining, cheering on the New York Yankees and Florida Gators football and generally breaking everyone's chops.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow. Remembrances can be made to Southeastern Guidedogs, www.guidedogs.org, The Doug Jacobson Residents Fund, Inc. www.dougjacobsonresidentsfund.com or a .