Services Banfield Funeral Home 420 W State Road 434 Winter Springs , FL 32708 (407) 327-1500 Resources More Obituaries for John Meehan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Dwyer Meehan

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Dwyer Meehan, 81, of Casselberry, FL, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Vitas Hospice, surrounded by family. John was born in Newark, NJ, on April 10 1938, to Catherine (Kate) Dwyer Meehan, a homemaker, and John Augustine Meehan, a police officer. He has been a long time resident of Casselberry and Nokomis, Florida.



John was a 1955 graduate of St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, NJ. He professed simple vows as a Benedictine Monk for Newark Abbey, then St. Mary's Abbey, Newark, NJ. He was a 1960 graduate of St. John's University in Collegeville, MN with a BA in Philosophy. He continued his education and priestly journey, attending and being ordained as a Roman Catholic Priest in 1964 from St. Mary's School of Theology in Morristown, NJ. He further continued his studies, attending Columbia University, attaining his MA in Voice and Conducting in 1968 while teaching theology and music at St. Benedict's from 1964-1967. He was Inner City Coordinator for Newark Abbey and Associate Pastor at St Mary's Abbey Church in Newark from 1969-1971.



After several years serving as a Benedictine Monk, John joined and was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando, Florida, beginning in 1971. He served at St. Charles Cathedral, Orlando, FL until 1976. He decided to return to school and attain his JD in 1980 from Nova University Center for The Study of Law in Fort Lauderdale, FL. John owned his own law practice in Orlando, FL for over 25 years, handling cases in Family Law, Criminal Defense, DUI & DWI, Estate Planning, General Trial Practice, civil and criminal practice at the federal and state level; juvenile dependency; corporate and business law; and administrative hearings.







He had several professional affiliations, including the Florida Bar Association, American Bar Association, Orange County Bar Association, Central Florida Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, National Association of Social Workers, American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, Academy of Certified Social Workers, Board Certified Diplomat in Clinical Social Work and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.



John enjoyed traveling, whether it be the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Costa Rica, South America, Europe or across the United States to visit his family members and numerous friends. He loved to be in New York City where he enjoyed many Broadway Shows and wandered the streets, taking in the sights and enjoying the people. While spending time in Nokomis, he loved walking the beach and swimming in the Gulf waters. John will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his sense of humor and his raucous laugh. He had a way of making every individual he spoke with feel important and always had their best interest in mind.



He is survived by his cousins, James Meehan, Nora and Ron Gottschlich, Bill and Denise Meehan, Michael and Beth Meehan, Margaret (Meg) Taylor (Deceased), her husband, John Taylor, Florence Patricia Matis (Deceased), her husband, John W. Matis and children, Valerie, Theresa and Steven, and Eileen Lewis and family. He also leaves behind his cousin's children, Sarah, Tommy, Megan, Kimberly, Colin, Connor, Kathleen, Oliver, and Julia Grace, as well as a host of other family and close friends.



Visitation will be 4PM to 8PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Banfield Funeral Home, 420 W. State Rd. 434, Winter Springs, FL. Visitation will continue the next morning, Friday June 28, from 12:30PM to 1:30PM at St. Stephens Catholic Community, 575 Tuskawilla Rd. Winter Springs, FL with a Mass of Christian Burial offered at 1:30PM. Burial will be private. At the request of the family, no flowers are to be sent. In memory of John, please consider contributions to the Benedictine Monks of Newark Abbey and/or the education community of St. Benedicts Prep School, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102 (973-792-5744 or sbp.org) in recognition of Dr. Glenn Cassidy and in honor of Abbott Martin J. Burne. For online condolences, please visit www.banfieldfuneralhome.com. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries