John E. "Jack" Moynihan, 80 of Englewood passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Village on the Isle in Venice.
Jack was born Oct. 5, 1938 in Lansing, Mich. to the late Edward A. and Florence (nee: Koelblen) Moynihan. He was raised in Michigan with his two sisters.
Jack loved Florida and the beach. The family moved to Fort Myers Beach in the 1970's where he started "Wheel and Keel", a sailboat and Windsurfing company. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce and served one year as the chamber president.
Jack was the life of every party and famous for the birthday parties he gave for his Newfoundland, dog, Buster, on Fort Myers Beach.
After moving to Englewood, he helped his wife, Jan, start Inglenook, an assisted living facility in 1989. He also worked as a mail carrier and loved delivering mail in North Port Estates until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Janet "Jan" Boliere Moynihan; two sons: John Patrick (Wendy) Moynihan of North Port, Fla.; Robert E. (Devin Carlisle) Moynihan of Englewood, Fla.; three grandchildren: Spencer Moynihan, Daniel (Zuza) Moynihan and April Moynihan; one granddaughter: Jessa; one sister: Katherine (Edmund) Jenkins of Tucson, Ariz.
Jack is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Patricia Earl.
The Reverend Dr. Brian Armen of Faith Lutheran Church in Rotonda West, will conduct a family service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the scholarship fund at Village on the Isle, 910 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34285.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com