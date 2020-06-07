John "Johnny" Elwood Safron, 61, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home on May 18, 2020, with his loving family by his side. John was born March 11, 1959, in Punta Gorda, Fla., to his parents Barbara and Ed Safron. His parents were known in the community for many of their different affiliations. Barbara was a band director and Ed was an attorney. Johnny attended St Charles Borromeo School, developing many lifelong friendships there. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1977. He enrolled in college to study horticulture, eventually going on to work in the family owned citrus business.
He met his love Bridget through mutual friends and they were married in May 1989, going on to raise their family of 3 children, Alicia, John Richard (aka Bud) and John Kyle. Keeping up with their busy schedules, attending their band concerts, soccer, softball, baseball, and hockey games, he was the proud parent on the sidelines, encouraging each of them on. Johnny was full of life with a twinkle in his eye and his infectious smile. He was a strong supporter of local businesses and had a willingness to help others. He enjoyed several hobbies, from rafting in the Carolina's, to fishing trips in the Keys. He loved hunting with his sons, fishing with his family, NASCAR with his wife and golfing with friends. He was known to chase several "once in a lifetime" concerts and was an avid Miami Hurricanes fan. In his most recent years, he became a grandfather, "paw paw", a title and position that he carried proudly, cherishing and creating many happy memories.
He was a loving husband, father and paw paw, he will be forever in our hearts and souls, loved and missed by all. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Ed Safron; and his brother Gene. He is survived by his wife Bridget; daughter Alicia; and son in law, Clay; his sons, John Richard and John Kyle; his two precious grandchildren, Ryker and Avery; his brother Phil; and sister in law Maureen; his mother in law, Barbara; brother in law, Rusty; sister in law Stacey; brother in law Steve; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family request that remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. The family will honor Johnny's life with a celebration of life at the Bayfront Center YMCA in PG on Saturday, June 27th 2020. All family and friends are invited to come by anytime between the hours of 2- 5 p.m.
At this time, please share your memories of Johnny on the funeral home web page at kays-ponger.com Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.