John H. Burch
John H. Burch, 71, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla.

John was born on a farm in Milford, N.Y. on November 9, 1948, to the late John and Irma Burch. He graduated from Milford High School, and joined the United States Air Force. John was very proud serving his country during the Vietnam War as a Load Master on the C-141 Star Lifter. After moving to Centralia, Ill., he worked on the Illinois Central-Canadian National Railroad for over 35 years as Leadman of the Paint Shop and Foreman over the Car Department. The day after his retirement, he moved to Punta Gorda on July 1, 2010. He enjoyed time spent with family taking in the joy of traveling, boating, walking along the beaches and waterways, singing and playing his many instruments, dancing with his wife and grandchildren, and taking his dog on walks. He truly loved life, had special friends, and his family was the dearest in his heart.

John is survived by his loving wife Marilyn( Foltz), former wife, Monica and her husband Bob Collins of St. Charles, Mo., son Jeremy of Jamesville N.Y.; grandsons, Zack, Alex, Jake, and granddaughter Jade Cox and great grandson Zane, daughter, Amanda Meininger, husband Will and grandson Maximus of Manchester, Mo., and son Matthew of St. Peter's, Mo.; stepchildren. Cassandra (Mumby) Peterson, husband Shawn, grandchildren Aidan, Allie, and Simon of Littleton, Col., Barbara (Mumby) Smith, husband Kevin, grandchildren Tucker and Tate of Apopka, Fla., and Natalie (Mumby) Petersen, husband Berndt, grandchildren, Brightlyn and Ariana of Alpharetta, Ga. John's siblings consisted of sisters, Laura Jennings (deceased,) Lura McHale, Chris Ehlinger, Kathy Doyle, Aleta Payne, Colleen Johnson, and Melody Woody, and a brother, Dwight Burch.

John valued his ministry caregivers of First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda and Eucharist Ministry of the Catholic Church.

Committal services and interment will be held Friday 1 p.m., August 28, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 83125 with military honors by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
01:00 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
