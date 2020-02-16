Home

John H. Flower

John H. Flower Obituary
John H. Flower of Englewood, Fla. died Feb. 7, 2020 at the age of 92 years. John was born Dec. 24, 1927 in Ironton, Ohio. He was a WW II United States Army Veteran. He was a graduate of Ohio State University School of Dentistry. John was the first dentist in Englewood, first smoked mullet recipient, charter member and past president of the Englewood Noon Rotary and a wildlife photographer.

Survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan Flower, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service to be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the St. Davids Episcopal Church in Englewood, FL

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
