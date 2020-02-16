|
John H. Flower of Englewood, Fla. died Feb. 7, 2020 at the age of 92 years. John was born Dec. 24, 1927 in Ironton, Ohio. He was a WW II United States Army Veteran. He was a graduate of Ohio State University School of Dentistry. John was the first dentist in Englewood, first smoked mullet recipient, charter member and past president of the Englewood Noon Rotary and a wildlife photographer.
Survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan Flower, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the St. Davids Episcopal Church in Englewood, FL
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238