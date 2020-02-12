Home

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
21505 Augusta Ave.
Port Charlotte, FL
John J. Costello Obituary
John J. Costello, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida died February 5, 2020 at Village Place in

Port Charlotte.

John was born August 21, 1938 on Prince Edward Island, Canada to the late Joseph and

Josephine Costello. He was the Director of Maintenance for New England Mutual Life Insurance Co. (later acquired by MetLife) in Boston, Massachusetts before retiring. He and his wife Elizabeth moved to Port Charlotte in 2001 from Norwood, Massachusetts. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elizabeth Costello of Port Charlotte.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 PM, Feb. 13, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:00 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
