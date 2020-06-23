John J. Piacitelli, MD, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away at home May 13, 2020, after a heroic battle against brain cancer. He was born September 1, 1936, in Providence, R.I., to Joseph and Elsie Piacitelli.



He graduated from the University of Rhode Island, received a master's degree at State University of NY at Buffalo, where he also met his wife, Carol. He received his MD degree from Creighton University, did his internship at Buffalo General Hospital and residency at Buffalo Children's Hospital.



John served as a Medical Officer in the U. S. Army retiring as a major. He practiced pediatrics on Long Island, N.Y., and held medical positions, including Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the State University of New York. He moved to Florida in 1979 with his wife and son.



In Florida he was the Director of the Charlotte County Health Department for 23 years from 1980-2003. In that position he worked continuously with the community to improve health care for the underserved. He was an active member of many medical and health related societies. He was honored by an official day of county recognition upon his retirement.



John loved and cared for his family. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, art, music and senior activities, including track competition in the Florida Senior Games where he earned numerous medals.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Piacitelli; son James (Michaelle) Piacitelli of Port Charlotte; brother Robert (Angela) Piacitelli of East Greenwich, R.I., and Jupiter, Fla.; sister Gioconda Larsen of Ocean City, Md.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews,



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



