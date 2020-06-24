John Joseph Duffy
John Joseph Duffy, 87 years, died June 21, 2020, at his home in Wells, Maine, in the loving care of his family.

John was born October 12, 1932 in Somerville, Mass., a son of Patrick and Ellen (McLaughlin) Duffy. He graduated from Somerville Vocational School with a focus in electrical service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 3, 1954, John married Beverly Ann Bergeron. John was a power foreman for New England Telephone, retiring after 37 years in 1990. He was the Past Commander of the American Legion, Post 45 in Medford, Mass.

John enjoyed the ocean and was blessed to spend time in both Englewood, Fla., and Wells, Maine. He loved boating and golf. Most importantly, John loved his family.

John was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard and Charles and by his grandson, Frank Hooker, Jr.

John is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Beverly; his sons, Michael P. Duffy and his wife, Sheila, of Dedham, Mass., and Mark B. Duffy and his wife, Cathi, of West Medford, Mass.; his daughters, Kathleen M. Gallant and her husband, Bob, of North Andover, Mass., Kelly A. Sweeney and her husband, Richard, of Stoneham, Mass., Karen E. Hooker and her husband, Frank, Sr., of Hudson, N.H., Kim E. Pompeo and her husband, Stephen, of Medford, Mass., and Kristen M. Lafluer and her husband, Tom, of Hudson, N.H., his brothers, William Duffy and Donald Duffy; his sister, Molly Hurley and many nieces and nephews. John was Loving Papa to his fourteen grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in West Medford, Mass., followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Mass.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:

National Kidney Foundation

30 East 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
