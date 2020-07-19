John L. Adams, 87, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on July 9, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice Port Charlotte. John was born on March 15, 1933, in Moorestown, N.J.
John served in the United States Air Force followed by a career working for Adams Marketing Co., a family produce business in Hightstown, N.J. In his younger years he was an active member of the American Red Cross and served as an instructor trainer for all water safety programs.
John was a member of St. Edmund's Episcopal Church in Arcadia, Fla., and had been very active in Cursillo, playing his trumpet at many services.
He is survived by Ruth Adams, his wife of 61 years, and his children Wayne Adams (Robin) of Browns Mills, N.J., Richard Adams of San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua, Wendy Laino (Andy) of Jacksonville and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Those who wish to make a memorial may consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice or Special Olympics
Charlotte County.