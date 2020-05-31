John Michael Gould, died May 13, 2020, in the ICU at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., with Debra Richwien by his side.
John was born on March 11, 1945, in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in September 1970. Following his military service, he worked for the Federal Government as an Air Traffic Controller, primarily at the Boston Center in Nashua, N.H.
Although John had no children of his own, he made many generous contributions to benefit children and had a special place in his heart for the children of St. Joseph's Indian School. He loved traveling and has traversed the United States several times over the years by RV, car, and his favorite mode of travel, the train. He and life-long friend Robert Small often took the train from Florida to Washington, DC to attend annual Veterans and Memorial Day events. In November 2017, John fulfilled his dream of conducting a train for a 90-minute drive in Ely, Nev.
John suffered much of his adult life with depression. Despite this, he always had a smile that could light up a room. He was a wonderful man with a big heart and a sweet, kind soul.
John is survived by Debra Richwien, his partner and friend for over 43 years, his sister Judith (Gould) Goulet, nieces Michele Goulet and Karen Gregory and her husband Paul, and two great-nephews, Sam and Luke.
John was predeceased by his father Joseph Patrick Gould and mother Mary Virginia (Bridges) Gould.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in Englewood Sun on May 31, 2020.