John,"Jack" O'Brien, 80, died May 8, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda, Fla. Jack passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is at peace and without pain. His faith was strong and is no doubt stronger now that he is with God and the loved ones that passed away before him.



Jack was born November 3, 1939, in Beverly, Mass., He graduated from St. John's Prep, Danvers, Mass., and St Michael's College, Winooski, Vt., Class of 1960. Jack was a dedicated teacher and later worked many years for the Dept. of Justice - I.N.S. where he retired as the Portland, Oregon Port Director. He was an avid golfer and reader. He and his wife, Ann, enjoyed 58 wonderful years together filled with a loving family, cherished friends and beautiful memories.



Mr. O'Brien is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Greenwood O'Brien; Jack was the proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather of 2 daughters and 1 son, and their spouses, Kathleen and Michael Hughes, Sharon and Maurice Voyer; Kevin and Sara O'Brien; 7 grandchildren, Matthew Hughes, Robert Hughes and Samantha (Set), Thomas, John, and Kelsey Voyer; Kaitlin and Bruno Zeitel and Sean O'Brien; 2 great-grandchildren, Regina and Oliver Zeitel; two brothers, Paul and James O'Brien, and a large extended family. Jack was predeceased by his parents, William and Alice (Richard) O'Brien.



At his request, no service will be held at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care - Port Charlotte House 1158 Veronica Street Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Or Sacred Heart Church 211 W Charlotte Ave. Punta Gorda, FL 33950.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store