John P. (Jack) Mooney, age 87, of Port Charlotte & Punta Gorda, Fla., and formerly of Valparaiso, Ind., Orchard Pk, N.Y. and Long Island, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Born Oct. 21, 1933, in Little Flower Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late Iris (Lena) and John F. Mooney. He graduated from Bayside H.S. in Bayside, N.Y. and from Manhattan College in 1957 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Mooney had basic training in the U.S. Army at Ft. Dix, N.J., serving eight years in the United States Army Ready Reserves under the critical Skills Program, working as an engineer for Bethlehem Steel, a company supplying steel for the war efforts. Mr. Mooney was retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation after 39 years' service. He moved to Punta Gorda in 1996 from Valparaiso, Indiana. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda.



Mr. Mooney was always involved in the communities where he lived whether it be serving on various boards, Chairman of the Punta Gorda Fireman's Pension Fund, or volunteering at the Punta Gorda Police Department, he was most proud or starting an Explorer Scout Program where he worked with scouts in Philmont, N.M. Member of Elks Lodge #2606 and the American Legion 0103, bought and renovated properties long before "The Property Brothers" became popular. He enjoyed golfing and fishing and would brag about the only time he ever went hunting and shot a deer.



Mr. Mooney's children and grandchildren will long remember the stories he told them about his "jobs" and shenanigans before graduating college. This Irishman had a heart of steel, our children called him the energizer bunny, as he survived a heart attack at the age of 48, two open heart surgeries, a leg amputated and pneumonia. We were a team and we worked through each obstacle together.



Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathryn (Hippler) Mooney of Port Charlotte, two children, son, J. Patrick (Joanne) Mooney of Kinnelon, N.J., and daughter Dr. Kristen H. (Dr. Eric L) Schwetschenau Loveland, Ohio, seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, John (Jack) Patrick III, Emily Mooney, Luke, Sean Scott and Adam Schwetschenau. His parents, brothers Michael, William & Kevin, and sisters Patricia & Stephanie preceded Mr. Mooney in death.



Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PG.



