John Paganelli, Jr., 90, died peacefully on March 25, 2020, at his Punta Gorda, Florida home. Born January 20, 1930, in Harford, Connecticut, he grew up on the family farm in Suffield. The Paganellis were salami makers in Nicelli, Italy, and carried on the tradition when they came to America in 1906. He was the oldest son, of John Paganelli, Sr. and Theresa Quagliaroli Paganelli and is survived by two sisters, Dorothy DeForge and Gloria Wilson of Suffield; and brother, Raymond Paganelli of Windsor Locks. He leaves his beloved wife Rosemarie; his son David John Paganelli; stepchildren Shanna Barker, Dr. Michael Surdis, and Maria Netz; nephew Gary Paganelli; granddaughters Jesse Evans and Dana Paganelli; grandson, Dr. Ryan Paganelli; 8 greatgrandchildren; and hundreds of dear friends in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Florida.
John graduated from Suffield High School in 1948 and soon joined the Army to see the world. He served as a tank commander in Germany where he was severely injured in a training accident. Upon his discharge, he was recruited to play minor league baseball for the New York Yankees AAA affiliate in Richmond, Virginia. He was a home builder in Suffield for many years, then worked in industrial construction in Hartford, Boston and New York, first as a carpenter, then foreman, and finally as superintendent. He served as Building Inspector for the town of Suffield for approximately 10 years before he retired to Cape Cod and later Florida.
John was an accomplished sportsman and marksman and particularly loved to hunt deer from his camp in Maine. At the Cape he trapped lobster, dug clams, was a serious sport fisherman and an excellent golfer. He was well-informed about current events, cared deeply for his wife, family, and friends, and will be remembered by those privileged to know him, as a handsome, strong and manly man, who possessed generosity of spirit, charisma and intelligence. He will be greatly missed. The service will be held at a later date.