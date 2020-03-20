|
John Patrick " Jack" Morris, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla. died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Fla.
Jack was born Nov. 23, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late
John and Helen Morris. He was a retired logistic specialist for the U.S. Government and U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Jack was a member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
Jack is survived by his loving family, two daughters, Patricia M. (Michael) Huez of Chesterfield, Mo. and Christine (Drew) Raines of Flowery Branch, Ga.; a son John J. (Elizabeth) Morris of Oxford, Ga.; a brother, James Morris of Ocean City, N.J.; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Morris and a daughter, Jennifer Morris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11 a.m., March 20, 2020 at San Antonio Catholic Church 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980 with military honors by a U. S. Navy Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
