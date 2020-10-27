1/1
John Paul Wieber
John Paul Wieber, 81, of Pinellas Park, Fla., and formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park.

John was born June 28, 1939 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late William and Jennie (Zita) Wieber. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1980 from Brooklyn and then to Pinellas Park in 2014. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving from 1958 to 1960. John was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and a retired liquor store manager for Wal-Mart. He was a Loving and Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend.

He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 58 years, Carmela A. Wieber of Pinellas Park; two daughters, Adele (Vinny) Lombardo of Festus, Mo., and Jeannine (Randy) Cherry of Pinellas Park; a son, John P. (Deanna) Wieber, II of Port Charlotte; a sister, Jennie Restuccia of New Windsor, N.Y.; two brothers, Michael R.

Wieber of Baldwin Harbor, N.Y., and Donald Wieber of Tobyhanna, N.Y.; five grandchildren: Andrea, Matthew (Megan), Toni Lynn (Joe), John Paul III, and Taylor and two great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Christopher.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.pancan.org/donate

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2020.
