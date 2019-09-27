|
|
John Phillip Wienman, 63, crossed to the other side while at home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
John was dedicated to every aspect of his life, including his career in construction management, in which he helped to give so many families their dream homes. But most of all, his deep passion for family, saltwater, surfing the waves, and soaking in the salt air will live on forever in all who loved him.
John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sharon (Fogo); their daughter and son-in-law, Shanna and Jeff Lutz, and grandsons Skyler and Boden Lutz; his mother, Doris; and brother, Will; as well as numerous extended family, nieces, nephews, and many friends. John was preceded in death by his son, Phillip; his father, Jim; and parents-in-law, Angus and Jean Fogo.
His passing has left a huge void in his circle of family and friends and he is missed terribly. But, as John always said, Saltwater cures everything.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00pm. on Friday, Oct. 11th at the Englewood Gardens Beach Club, 2560 N. Beach Road, Englewood