John R. "Johnny" Jones, age 65 of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away March 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1955 in Suffolk, Va. to John Walter Jones and Betty Logan Jones. Johnny worked for Florida Power and Light for many years reading meters and worked himself up to lineman. Johnny loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a lifelong race fan.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald Jones. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori O'Brien Jones; his daughter, Nikki Jones (Jason) Dungan; son, John "Luke" (Courtney) Lucas; brothers, Mike (Kim) Jones and Jacob Jones, both of Disputanta, Va.; sister, Monica Jones King of Prince George, Va.; many beloved nieces and nephews and lots of family and friends in North Carolina and Virginia. Johnny was a very kind and loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
A memorial service for Johnny will take place at a later date. He was a member of Freedom Bible Church in Port Charlotte and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Bible Church; 500 Sable St, Port Charlotte, FL 33954. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave a message or condolences to the Jones family.