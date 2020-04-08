|
|
John Richard Hermann, 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
John was born August 12, 1932 in Kansas City, Kan. to the late Frederick and Helen Hermann. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1993 with his wife Rose M. Hermann. He was a retired Draftsman for the U.S. Department of Defense. Member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and Deaf & Hard of Hearing, Inc.
He is survived by his sister-in-laws, Ruth Hermann of Rogers, Ark., Estrella Kacuir of Port Charlotte; and his nieces and nephews; Dan Hermann, Becky Essig, Gary Hermann, Paula Bates, Bridget Menke, Patrick Hermann, Christopher Hermann, Marcella Wynne and Fredrea Cook.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Rose Mary Hermann who died Dec. 31, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte at a later date.
Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.