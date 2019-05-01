Aug. 7, 1954 - April 28, 2019



John Scott Butherus of Sarasota passed on Sunday, April 28 surrounded by family at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg at the age of 64.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dee, his older brother, Billy, and younger sister, Joyce Ann Sbarbori. John had two sons Andrew and Scott, who along with his wife Krystal, gave him a beloved grandson, Cannon.



Born in Morgantown, Indiana in 1954, John moved to Port Charlotte at the age of 16 with his family where he attended Charlotte High School. After attending Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, he moved to Sarasota in 1984. John, along with his father, Bill "The Fat Man" Butherus and sister, founded Jewelry by FM in 1987 where it operated on Tamiami Trail until his final day.



John was an avid fisherman and baseball fan, including a lifelong devotion to the Baltimore Orioles. When he wasn't attending Rays games at Tropicana Field, he could often be found yelling at his television during college basketball games. John went by many names over his life. He was "Johnny B" to his friends and "Pops" to his sons. He was also known sometimes as "Coach B" or the "Fat Man's Son." He most valued, however, being called "Grandpa."



A celebration of life will be held at Harbor Heights Park on Sunday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to bring their best bad jokes, a fishing pole and a bucket of shrimp.



Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com



