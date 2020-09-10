John Shupock, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Drexel Hill, Pa., passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Son of the late Thomas and Pearl Shupock and born in Shamokin, Pa. He was one of seven children. Siblings Caroline, Pearl, Elenore, Thomas, Madeline, and Charles. Graduate of Shamokin High School Class of 1948. Enlisted in the Air Force as Machinist.
Loving husband of the late Ruth (nee Novick) Shupock. Loving father of two sons Mike McCabe and Frank (Donna) Shupock. Beloved grandfather of Meghan, Kallie, Michael, Lisa, and Rebekah and seven great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. www.loganfuneralhomes.com