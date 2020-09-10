1/
John Shupock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Shupock, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Drexel Hill, Pa., passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Son of the late Thomas and Pearl Shupock and born in Shamokin, Pa. He was one of seven children. Siblings Caroline, Pearl, Elenore, Thomas, Madeline, and Charles. Graduate of Shamokin High School Class of 1948. Enlisted in the Air Force as Machinist.

Loving husband of the late Ruth (nee Novick) Shupock. Loving father of two sons Mike McCabe and Frank (Donna) Shupock. Beloved grandfather of Meghan, Kallie, Michael, Lisa, and Rebekah and seven great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Shupock Family for the loss of your loved one, John, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved