JOHN SILVER, Jr., 78 of Englewood, Fla. passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his home. John was born on March 30, 1941 in Hartford, Conn. to the late John Silver, Sr. and the late Helen C. (Nanatowich).
John drove Tractor trailer for Mahr Freight Lines for many years. He and his brother-in-law, Frank Chessey, Jr. opened C&S Cleaning service. He later became a Bar tender for B&G Lounge. After 18 years he retired to Florida. John was a communicant at St. Raphael's Catholic Church and served as an usher and was a Fourth degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the color guard. John also enjoyed playing golf.
John is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his daughters, June Frazier and Patti Metzger; son, John William Silver and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his loving family. John was preceded in death by his son, John Silver, III.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Englewood. Entombment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.