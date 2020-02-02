Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
John Stanley "Jack" Herr

John Stanley "Jack" Herr Obituary
John "Jack" Stanley Herr, 88, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away peacefully at his Charlotte County residence on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Born on December 5, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Leonard and Mary White Herr, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for fifteen years coming from Galesville, Maryland in 2004.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy, was owner of a home construction company in Maryland, volunteered for the Anne Arundel County Police Auxiliary, was a member of the Lions Club and Centennial Masonic Lodge #174 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He loved flying his plane, boating, playing cards and being with his family and friends. Until his retirement he was an inspector for a private construction company in Florida.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-seven years: Eunice; one daughter: Janice (Ron) Waters of Rotonda West, Florida; two sons: John (Maureen) Herr of Belvedere, California; Robert (Suzanne) Herr of Arnold, Maryland; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A service for family and friends will be held in Maryland at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238 in memory of John Herr.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
