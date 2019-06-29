John T. Bittner, Jr. passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 99+ years. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 28, 1919. John joined the Army just out of High School and retired after 20+ years of service. He served in the US, Japan, Germany, and the Philippines and Korea, retiring as rank of Major. He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1973 from Maryland. He was an active Mason for over 70 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #115 F. & A.M. in Punta Gorda, NARFE, MOAA, SAR and others. John also volunteered at the Port Charlotte Library for several years.



Survivors include his wife, Marisue Glass Bittner, a sister, Blanche Barton of Panama City, FL, 4 stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 3 nephews.



A memorial service will be held on September 28, 2019 (his 100th birthdate) at the Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge #115 F. & A.M. at 4pm, with military service at the National Cemetery in Sarasota on September 30, 2019.