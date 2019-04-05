John T. "Jack" Callahan,97, of Punta Gorda Isles in Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.



Jack was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to John and Lillian Callahan and graduated from Harding High School. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda. Jack served in US Navy during WW II as a Coxswain piloting a Higgin's boat for several invasions in the South Pacific. He was an employee at the Bridgeport Brass as a Tool and Die Maker for 38 years. Upon retiring Jack moved with his wife, Addie, to the Isles where he enjoyed traveling, dining out, and family visits. He took great pride with his gardening around his home.



Jack was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Addie; his children, Tim Callahan of Stamford, Connecticut, and Cheryl Higgins of East Boothbay, Maine; grandchildren, Kathryn Callahan, Kelly Callahan Levy, Collen Higgins Farnham; and great-granddaughter, Hazel Farnham.



Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Roberson Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave. also in Punta Gorda. Committal with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy, will follow Thursday at 2 p.m., at Sarasota National cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's name are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.