John Theodore Jorif of Beverly Hills, Florida and former resident of Port Charlotte, Florida, journeyed home on April 26, 2019, at the age of 102 years.



John was born on March 28, 1917 in Limn, Costa Rica. John's family then moved to Panama where he was raised. As an adult, he married and was blessed with four sons. John worked skillfully and diligently as a master carpenter. Later, he decided to move his family to Harlem, New York where he continued to provide and care for them. As an abiding Catholic, John held great admiration and love for Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother. He encouraged all who met him to continuously seek their guidance and love.



He is survived by his brother, Clarence; sons, Douglas, Winston, Gregory, and John; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and his many loving relatives.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00 AM May 3, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St. Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



