John Thomas Bittner Jr. Obituary
John Thomas Bittner, Jr. 99, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away June 18, 2019.

He was born September 18, 1919 in Atlanta, Georgia and moved to this area and 1973 from Maryland. Mr. Bittner served 20+ years and as retired Army Major. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #115 F & AM for 70 years; a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of MOAA Military Office Association of America.

Survivors include his wife Marisue, three stepdaughter; one stepson, sister, Blanche Barton of Panama City, FL, twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren and five nieces and nephew.

Memorial service will be held on September 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge in Punta Gorda with military service at the National Cemetery in Sarasota on September 30, 2019.
