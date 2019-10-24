Home

John Virgil Huber


1934 - 2019
John Virgil Huber Obituary
John "Jack" Virgil Huber born August 18, 1934, in East Chicago, In. passed away peacefully on October

20, 2019, at home in Punta Gorda, Florida. A third-generation funeral director, Jack became the

proprietor of the Virgil Huber Funeral Home in Hammond, In from July 1976 until his retirement in

January 1998. He had served as the President of the Lake County Funeral Directors Association in 1974

and 1975.

As an active member of the Calumet Region Community, Jack served as a member of the Hammond

Zoning Appeals Board, Elks, Lions, and Moose clubs. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of

Columbus as an Abraham Lincoln 4th Degree Knight. Jack served as the 1st Financial Secretary of the

Saint Alfred Council #4933. Also, he was active in the Serra Club of Calumet Area, Notre Dame 100 Club,

and Holy Name Society. Having served in the Korean War, he became a lifetime member and service

officer of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7881 and a member of the American Legion Post 232.

After settling in Punta Gorda, Florida, Jack and his wife Joan became active members of the Punta Gorda

Isles Yacht Club and Sacred Heart Church.

Jack Huber was preceded in death by his parents Virgil Huber and Inez Larson Huber, brother Warren

Huber, and son Brian Huber. Jack is survived by his wife, Joan Huber, daughter Deanna Huber, and sister

Leandra (Michael) Womack.

Services will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, October 25 at 1PM. He

will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, In.
