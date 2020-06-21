John W. Dye Jr.



John Dye, was born in Alhambra, Calif., in 1923, but moved early in life to Ohio. He grew up in Akron where he met and married Anne Hanlon, his wife for 77 years. After several years of Army commissioned service, John took a position with Lance & Company Insurance in Medina, Ohio, from which he would retire as president in 1985. His real interest was in moving his family to Chippewa Lake, Ohio, for the perfect life, and where he could be counted on to spend Sunday water skiing with the kids.



John was humble and helpful. He believed that if you were part of something, you should contribute. He could always be counted on to help someone in need. Boating led him to Florida where he helped start the Sea Rayders Cruising Club in Cape Coral and obtained his Captain's License. He annually swam the Freedom Swim on the 4th of July into his 90's, cultivated award winning hibiscus, and obtained his ultralight license at age 80.



John was recently predeceased by his loving wife Anne. They were 15-year residents of South Port Square. He is survived by 4 children, Jake Dye (Pat) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Anne (Bunny) Brinker (Clayton) of Branford, Fla.; Hester Bixler (Paul) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and Hope Myers (Steve) of Thonotosassa, Fla., ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



