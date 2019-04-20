John W. Smith, 68, originally from Edison, NJ, recently of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away April 15, 2019. He was born January 9, 1951 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to William J. and Genevieve T. Smith (nee Magellan).







He was a member of the Desoto Gun Club, S.W. Pistol Association and a member of the I.D.P.A as well as the Iselin Cadets. He was an avid fishermen and loved RV'ing, boating and target shooting. He had the most beautiful blue eyes and the most loving smile. He was a special husband, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many both in Florida and in New Jersey.







Beloved husband of 45 years to Patti Smith (nee McNamara); Beloved brother in law of Carol McNamara Ricciardi. Beloved Brother of Terry Smith Gigantino and her husband, Richard and beloved Uncle of Sandi & Trevor Provost, Cori Gigantino and Lenny Gigantino. Brother of Kim Smith and beloved Uncle of Keithlyn Smith Urfer, Kody Smith Urfer and Krista Smith Urfer.







He was predeceased by his parents and grandmother Elizabeth Magellan.







In lieu of Flowers please donate to Kids Fishing Foundation.com







