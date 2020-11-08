1/1
Johnny Dale (J.D.) Copher
07/27/41 - 11/02/20
Johnny Dale (J.D.) Copher, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla.

He was born July 27, 1941, in Carterville, Ill., to John and Reba Copher. He was one of eight siblings (one of whom died as an infant). J.D. attended Carterville High School and in 1958, he joined the United States Army and became a medic in the 82nd Airborne Division.

After the service and upon returning to Southern Illinois, he met the love of his life, Phyllis

Bateman and they married Dec. 7, 1962.

He went to work at the VA hospital in Marion, Ill., for a few years and they then moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where he was employed at the U.S. Penitentiary as a Correctional Officer.

He then became a Physician's Assistant and later a Hospital Administrator at the Federal

Correctional Facility in Oxford, Wis. The next moves before retirement was to the Philadelphia Regional Office as Regional Medical Administrator and then Washington

D.C. where he was Medical Administrator in the central office of the BOP.

Upon retirement they moved to sunny Florida and lived the dream; traveling in the RV, cruising and enjoying life. He was a member of AMVETS 312, American Legion, Elks, Moose, and his beloved Masons and Shriners.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and four brothers (one infant). Surviving is his wife Phyllis, daughters Johnna DiSanto (Hank) and Phyllis Ford (Daniel), grandson Christopher Ford, sisters Shirley Norman (George) Linda Kinley (Joe), Judy Martin (Jim), and dozens of friends who love him.

United States Army Military Honors and a Masonic Service will be held Sarasota National

Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to Meals on Wheels of North Port where J.D. was a

driver/deliverer for seven years.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
