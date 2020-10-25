Jon Duckworth, 67, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla. Jon was born in Tuscola, Ill., to Hubert Duckworth and Jean Hopkins in May, 1953. Jon went to school in Urbana, Ill., and joined the military after high school. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977 aboard the USS Simon Bolivar ballistic missile submarine. Following his service to our country, Jon worked for the University of Illinois in the plumbing industry for 30 years and received his 40-year member Certificate from the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices union.
Jon was an umpire with the ASA and USSSA for over 20 years with the Champaign and Urbana Park Districts. He umpired several times for the ASA State tournaments and at the USSSA National tournaments. He was also a basketball referee for many years with the Park districts. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and enjoyed playing golf. Jon never met a stranger and he quickly made friends wherever he went.
Jon is survived by his loving companion, Dorothy Pike, daughter Judy (Mike), sons-in-heart Eric (Jean) and Jason (Kim), brother Guy (Jeanna), sisters Doris (David) and Jenny (Jim), one granddaughter, two grandsons, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friends Ron (Sandy) White, and his favorite, Clayton. He is preceded in death by his parents Hubert Duckworth and Jean Hopkins and sister Deb Martin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org
