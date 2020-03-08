|
Joseph A. Grasso, born March 6, 1921 in Newark, N.J., a World War II Veteran, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Fla.
He was married to the love of his life, Marie V. Grasso for 66 years, having met each other at Paige Field, Fort Myers, Fla., during which time as Sargent, he was charged with maintaining the aircraft as a member of the Army Air Corp and she working for the Red Cross. They spent most of their married life in Northern N.J. and moved to New Port Richey, Fla. where they enjoyed the company of many friends for almost 30 years.
He is predeceased by his wife, Marie, his brother and his 3 sisters. He leaves behind daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and Tom Freeland and four other children, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He will be missed by all, including many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends in New Port Richey and Punta Gorda.
Punta Gorda friends, Sara and Ed Benson, have requested a Mass recognizing him at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m. Friends will be invited to a reception following the Mass.