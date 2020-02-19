|
Joseph A. Lariviere, 82, of Rotonda West, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.
He was born on July 31, 1937 in Newburyport, Mass. to the late Joseph and Mary Gagnon Lariviere.
Joe is remembered as a loving husband, a caring father, and a doting grandfather and great-grandfather. His career as a machine setter in the communications industry spanned several decades. He was an avid golfer, often bringing home awards testifying to his skill with a golf club. Before retiring to Florida from "up North", he was an active player on the amateur hockey team, the Maples, in Amesbury, Mass. He mentored the next generation of young players, accompanying a team to compete in the Soviet Union. He and his wife, Carol, traveled the world visiting their children. He treasured his tight circle of close friends and ever-expanding family, and answered to most any variation of Dad, or PopPop - Joe and Grampy.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty years: Carol Lariviere; nine children: Anne (Charles) Regan, Lynne Cottis, Lisa Lariviere, Wendy (Christopher) Viera, Susan (Kevin) Martinelli, Amy (Paul) Wanat, Brian (Yvonne) Lariviere, Kevin (Amy Brandin) Lariviere, James (Melissa) Lariviere; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida 34224.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church - Outreach Program at the address listed above.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com